Google Tests Seller Rating Product Star Reviews Box Interface

Sep 27, 2021 • 7:41 am | comments (0) by twitter | Filed Under Google Search Engine
Brodie Clark spotted another Google Search user interface test where the product reviews stars and ratings show up in a small box at the top right of the snippet. These seller ratings are not really from the structured data area and they do also show up in the "about this result" box.

Brodie shared this image on Twitter:

He shared more details of how this is showing for Seller Ratings and not structured data as well as how it can show in the about this result:

Brodie also has this SERP feature notes page where he is collecting the changes he spotted in the Google Search user interface.

Forum discussion at Twitter.

