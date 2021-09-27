Google Tests Seller Rating Product Star Reviews Box Interface

Brodie Clark spotted another Google Search user interface test where the product reviews stars and ratings show up in a small box at the top right of the snippet. These seller ratings are not really from the structured data area and they do also show up in the "about this result" box.

Brodie shared this image on Twitter:

He shared more details of how this is showing for Seller Ratings and not structured data as well as how it can show in the about this result:

To add to this, there’s actually a link to the Seller Rating URL - similar to the old test (though less visible). To access, you need to press the ‘about this result’ dots which show the count + a way to see the reviews. Pretty cool use of this feature in organic listings. pic.twitter.com/9gce7EYc58 — Brodie Clark (@brodieseo) September 26, 2021

Brodie also has this SERP feature notes page where he is collecting the changes he spotted in the Google Search user interface.

Forum discussion at Twitter.