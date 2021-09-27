Sergey Brin In Google's First Data Center 23 Years Ago

Urs Hölzle, Google's eighth employee and the current senior vice president of technical infrastructure and Google Fellow at Google, shared some old photos of Google's first data center, the contract the company signed for it and some more photos even of Sergey Brin helping set it all up 23 years ago.

Today's is Google's 23rd birthday, which is why he shared this on Twitter yesterday.

Happy Birthday Google!

