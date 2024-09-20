Google Reviews & Menu Descriptions Under Local Photos

Sep 20, 2024 - 7:41 am 0 by
Filed Under Google Maps

Food Selfie Restaurant Google

Google is now showing reviews and menu descriptions when browsing photos on a Google Maps, Google Business Profiles listing. So when you scroll through photos, Google will show this content under the photo for some listings.

This was spotted by Claudia Tomina who posted a video of this in action on X. She wrote, "Photos categories has always been around but now Google is adding reviews and menu descriptions when browsing photos on maps."

Here is a static image from her video:

Google Local Photos With Reviews

Here is her video:

So these descriptions and reviews make even more of a difference for your Google Business Profile.

Forum discussion at X.

 

Popular Categories

The Pulse of the search community

Follow
Subscribe Options

Search Video Recaps

 
- YouTube
Video Details More Videos Subscribe to Videos

Most Recent Articles

Search Forum Recap

Daily Search Forum Recap: September 20, 2024

Sep 20, 2024 - 10:00 am
Search Video Recaps

Search News Buzz Video Recap: Google Ranking Volatility Spikes, Search Console Bug, Search App Stalled, Google Ads News & Business Profile Suspensions

Sep 20, 2024 - 8:01 am
Google Maps

Google Blue Map Pin & City Name On Search Results Snippets

Sep 20, 2024 - 7:51 am
Google Maps

Google Reviews & Menu Descriptions Under Local Photos

Sep 20, 2024 - 7:41 am
Google Ads

Google Ads Gains New Options On Enhanced Conversion Coverage Data Page

Sep 20, 2024 - 7:31 am
Bing Search

New Bing Places Support Contact Form

Sep 20, 2024 - 7:21 am
Previous Story: Google Ads Gains New Options On Enhanced Conversion Coverage Data Page
Next Story: Google Blue Map Pin & City Name On Search Results Snippets

The content at the Search Engine Roundtable are the sole opinion of the authors and in no way reflect views of RustyBrick ®, Inc
Copyright © 1994-2024 RustyBrick ®, Inc. Web Development All Rights Reserved.
This work by Search Engine Roundtable is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 3.0 United States License. Creative Commons License and YouTube videos under YouTube's ToS.