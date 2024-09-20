Google is now showing reviews and menu descriptions when browsing photos on a Google Maps, Google Business Profiles listing. So when you scroll through photos, Google will show this content under the photo for some listings.

This was spotted by Claudia Tomina who posted a video of this in action on X. She wrote, "Photos categories has always been around but now Google is adding reviews and menu descriptions when browsing photos on maps."

Here is a static image from her video:

Here is her video:

Photos categories has always been around but now Google is adding reviews and menu descriptions when browsing photos on maps. Check it out. ⁦@rustybrick⁩ pic.twitter.com/K1YJL0aQ1s — ClaudiaT (@ClaudiaTomina) September 19, 2024

So these descriptions and reviews make even more of a difference for your Google Business Profile.

