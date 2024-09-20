Google has added a set of new filters and a website only report in the Enhanced Conversion Coverage data page/report. This can be found in the Google Ads console under the Enhanced Conversion Coverage Data page.

Thomas Eccel spotted this and posted about it on X, he wrote, "Google Ads updated their Enhanced Conversion Coverage Data Section with new filters and new (website only) titles."

He also shared this screenshot showing the changes and of course, with his classic branding on the screenshot:

Will you find these changes helpful?

Forum discussion at X.