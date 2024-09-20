Bing Places Support Contact Form

Microsoft may have updated its Bing Places support contact us page. The new page requires you to authenticate yourself, then pick your region, before filling out the form. The form can be reached over here.

Lluc B. Penycate spotted this change and posted about this on X, saying, "New Bing Places Support contact method now available. A contact form is requested and ticket is open with support that now follow up via email."

Here is a screenshot of the US form:

After you complete the form, Microsoft responds:

Thanks for submitting your issue to the Bing Places for Business Support. For reference, please reply directly to the latest email for this issue to communicate with the Bing Places for Business Support team. Thanks again,

Bing Places for Business Support

Your support request number is ######## if you need it.

Here are more screenshots:

New Bing Places Support contact method now available. A contact form is requested and ticket is open with support that now follow up via email. pic.twitter.com/ejzISr6ZTn — Lluc B. Penycate Ⓐ (@Lluc_SEO) September 11, 2024

Forum discussion at X.