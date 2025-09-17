Daily Search Forum Recap: September 17, 2025

Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.

Google is testing AI-generated summaries for search result snippets. A Google bug overwhelmed the search results with ads. Google said searchers want AI summaries over links to publishers. Google Merchant Center has a new video verification process. Google local Q&A feature may be going away, the API is. OpenAI improved ChatGPT search. Google Discover is testing showing X posts from people you follow.

