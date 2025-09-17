Google Discover may be showing X posts (formerly Twitter tweets) from accounts you follow and not from other accounts that you do not follow. Discover has shown X/Twitter posts for a while now, on occasion, but I didn't know Google could show X posts from only accounts you follow.

Gagan Ghorta spotted this and Rajan Patel from Google replied on X saying, "We're experimenting with various approaches to X in Discover."

Gagan wrote, "X content in Google Discover feed is just from accounts which someone is following on X?" He then requested, "Can we change that and let non following accounts also get visibility in Discover."

Then Rajan Patel, Google's VP, Engineering for Search, replied, "We're experimenting with various approaches to X in Discover."

I am surprised Google would do this. Too many things can go wrong with this approach, at least you would think that.

Here are those posts:

We're experimenting with various approaches to X in Discover. — Rajan Patel (@rajanpatel) September 14, 2025

Just an FYI, Google seems to be pushing this more:

Another https://t.co/zqzgwiAAQI account spotted on Google Discover linked to SEO @timsoulo



You can see I can follow him.



For your information, the entity here is linked to: https://t.co/PtaPnNehNd



And the profile page doesn't have the link to the ahref here.



CC @gaganghotra_ pic.twitter.com/wZ4gSvuw9D — Damien (andell) (@AndellDam) September 16, 2025

