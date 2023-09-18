Daily Search Forum Recap: September 18, 2023

Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.
Seems the "things to know" section in Google is not showing up for most queries now. Google is testing blue highlighted text for normal search result snippets. Google is testing EU energy labels on products. Bing Search is testing lock icons for secure search results. Google AdSense improved its verification process. And I have another vlog with David Iwanow.
Search Engine Roundtable Stories:
- Report: Google Search Things To Know Rarely Showing Now?
It seems like the Google Search feature for "things to know" has significantly dropped and is rarely showing now both on desktop and mobile. I am personally not seeing things to know boxes for my test queries and according to RankRanger, Things to know is no longer showing up for most, if not all, search result pages.
- Google AdSense Gains Real Time Verification & Meta Tag Verification
Google AdSense has improved its site verification methods with a real-time site check, meta tag verification method, and Ads.txt improvements.
- Google Tests Blue Highlighting Text Within Search Result Snippets
Google seems to be testing highlighting portions of text in the search result snippets. This seems different from the highlighting of featured snippets, people also ask, things to know or sections of the explore feature. This is Google using blue highlight on the normal search results snippets.
- Bing Tests Lock Icon In Search Results For Secure Websites
Bing is testing showing a lock icon in the Bing Search results for snippets from secure websites. Previously, Bing tested secure site labels and HTTPS labels in those positions but now Bing is testing showing a lock icon.
- Google Search Tests European Union Energy Labels On Products
Google is testing displaying the European Union energy labels or icons on some product search results. The energy efficiency of the appliance is rated in terms of a set of energy efficiency classes from A to G on the label, A being the most energy efficient, G the least efficient.
- Vlog #241: David Iwanow On Big Companies With Google Algorithm Updates & SEO Agencies Tactics
In part one, we got to learn about David Iwanow and why it is important to reinvent yourself in this space, over and over again. In part two...
- Renegade Dalek Working At Google
Here is a photo taken by Danny Sullivan, Google's Search Liaison, at the Google UK office. You can see a Renegade Dalek working at the Google office there.
Other Great Search Threads:
- We do have a few features that are only in use for a small number of sites (usually this is until we're sure of how it should work, and the markup/settings are more stable). I don't know the plans for that in particular, some of these remain limited for a, John Mueller on X
- If you’re looking for new things to play with, we posted about some new Bing features today, Michael Schechter on X
- In case you think we were all kicking back, doing nothing over this Summer: this is our user Like ratio (% of 👍) on Bing Chat over time, Mikhail Parakhin on X
- It's been over two months since Google Bard pushed out any updated, Barry Schwartz on X
- Look how many results are displaying in the local SGE Carousel results (21)...the carousel on the right ends with the results found in the 5 pack below, Andy Simpson on X
- Curious what people thought about the past of SEO a decade ago? Here's a look at the "history of SEO" as seen in 2013, John Mueller on X
- Hey look, it's HowTo snippets. :) I typically would have added HowTo markup for my latest post, but since Google removed HowTo snippets completely, I held off. But SGE returns the steps, and the featured snippet does too. I think we'll s, Glenn Gabe on X
- How dangerous is it to sell links re: penalties, Reddit
- It has a very, very low usage, but is super-expensive to support: a long tail of rare bugs eat a lot of bandwidth :-(, Mikhail Parakhin on X
- Some new parasite sites for SEO, BlackHatWorld
Search Engine Land Stories:
- Google search antitrust trial updates: Everything you need to know (so far)
- Google launches new AI tool to improve YouTube ad optimization
- Microsoft calls deceased NBA player ‘useless’ in AI-written obituary
- The latest jobs in search marketing
- SEO, generative AI and LLMs: Managing client expectations
- What’s new with the Google helpful content update
- A guide to multichannel marketing for one-person marketing teams
- Properly preparing for the predictable: Peak seasonality
Other Great Search Stories:
Industry & Business
- US judge will not order Justice Dept. official to exit Google advertising case, Reuters
- Brainlabs secures major new private equity investment, Brainlabs
- SoftBank seeks OpenAI tie-up as Son plans deal spree after Arm IPO, Financial Times (Sub)
Links & Content Marketing
- How to Repurpose Your Old Content – Whiteboard Friday, Moz
- Why bad writers can't use AI to write well, Mike Elgan
Local & Maps
- Ep 128: What and why of review fraud on Google & how to deal with it, Near Media
- Authorities Continue the Battle With Google Maps, Tell Users to Ignore GPS Navigation, AutoEvolution
- iOS 17 makes it easy to download offline maps, Gearrice
Mobile & Voice
- How to use Google Bard with Google Assistant, Geeky Gadgets
- How to use Siri back-to-back commands in iOS 17, AppleInsider
- How to use Siri with Apple Health and what you can you ask it to do?, Pocket Lint
SEO
- Rank Volatility In the August 2023 Google Core Update, Semrush
- Say Goodbye to How-To Rich Results on Google, Schema App Solutions
- The Journey to Becoming an SEO Account Manager, DAGMAR
PPC
- Google Ads and GA4: Still Not Playing Nice Together, Dagmar
- Paid Traffic: What It Is & How It Works in 2023, Semrush
- Supercharging Your Advertising - Google Performance Max, Receptional
- 2nd Method For Adding Checkout Link To Your Products on Google Free Shopping, FeedArmy
- Planned Content API maintenance from 15:00 UTC to 17:00 UTC on September 28, 2023, Google Ads Developer Blog
Search Features
- Bing Chat appears to be down across the world right now as it's throwing up connection errors, Windows Central
- Bing Preview Release Notes: Microsoft Launcher and Continue on Your Phone, Bing Search Blog
- 5 ways Amazon is making it easier to search and shop for products, About Amazon
Other Search
- Generative AI Is Just a Phase: Cofounder of Google's AI Division, Business Insider
Feedback:
Have feedback on this daily recap; let me know on Twitter @rustybrick or @seroundtable, on Threads, Mastodon and Bluesky and you can follow us on Facebook and on Google News and make sure to subscribe to the YouTube channel, Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts or just contact us the old fashion way.