Google AdSense Gains Real Time Verification & Meta Tag Verification

Google AdSense has improved its site verification methods with a real-time site check, meta tag verification method, and Ads.txt improvements. Google said they have "made some improvements to site management to make it quicker and easier to verify your site ownership and check your ads.txt status."

This update was made on Friday, September 15, 2023. Here is what is new:

Real-time site ownership checks: When you add a new site in AdSense, we'll now verify your site ownership in real-time.

New site verification method: We've added a new verification method called "meta tag". If you don't want to show ads on your homepage, you can use a meta tag as an alternative to the AdSense code snippet.

Ads.txt improvements: We've added a "last crawled" date and time (e.g., 17 Aug 2023 16:21) to the "Ads.txt" section so you can see when AdSense last checked your ads.txt file. We've also added a new Check for updates button, so you can ask AdSense to recheck your ads.txt file.

