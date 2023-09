Bing is testing showing a lock icon in the Bing Search results for snippets from secure websites. Previously, Bing tested secure site labels and HTTPS labels in those positions but now Bing is testing showing a lock icon.

Here are screenshots of this label from Khushal Bherwani on X and Shameem Adhikarath on X - click to enlarge them:

Here is the normal snippet with no label (click to enlarge):

Here is the HTTPS label (click to enlarge):

Here is the SECURE label (click to enlarge):

Forum discussion at X and X.