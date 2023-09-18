Report: Google Search Things To Know Rarely Showing Now?

It seems like the Google Search feature for "things to know" has significantly dropped and is rarely showing now both on desktop and mobile. I am personally not seeing things to know boxes for my test queries and according to RankRanger, Things to know is no longer showing up for most, if not all, search result pages.

If you look at the RankRanger mobile feature chart, it shows Things to know dropped off Google on Saturday, September 16th:

If you look at the desktop tracker, that drop off was on September 7th, so a good ten days ago:

Shay Harel from RankRanger confirmed this on X saying, "Yes, TTK dropped from both mobile & desktop."

Recently Google dropped how to rich results and FAQ rich results.

Note, we saw a drop off like this temporarily last year and then it returned.

Are you seeing the "Things to know" feature still?

Maybe not? I see it for this one too:

I'm still seeing it for queries that used to trigger the feature. pic.twitter.com/rRTLSCAv0c — Glenn Gabe (@glenngabe) September 18, 2023

