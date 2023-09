Here is a photo taken by Danny Sullivan, Google's Search Liaison, at the Google UK office. You can see a Renegade Dalek working at the Google office there.

Danny posted this on Instagram and wrote, "Rare view of one of the tools we use to exterminate spam on Google Search."

