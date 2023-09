Here is another photo from Danny Sullivan, the Google Search Liaison, from the Google London office. You can see they have a life-size NASA astronaut suit on display.

I am not sure why? I mean, wouldn't that make more sense in one of the US offices?

In any event, this was posted on Instagram.

This post is part of our daily Search Photo of the Day column, where we find fun and interesting photos related to the search industry and share them with our readers.