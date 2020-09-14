Daily Search Forum Recap: September 14, 2020

Sep 14, 2020 • 4:00 pm | comments (0) by twitter | Filed Under Search Forum Recap
Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.

Search Engine Roundtable Stories:

  • Vlog #84: Tamar Weinberg's Past & Scented Future (Part One)
    I drove out to Tamar Weinberg's home in New Rochelle, New York, which was ground zero in New York for COVID-19. We sat socially distant from each other, with two wireless mics and two different cameras, to get this interview...
  • Google Broad Core Updates Recoveries & How Google Reprocesses Core Update Scores
    Last week at Search Engine Land I wrote Google says you can recover from core updates without a new core update. Part of the video conversation where I spoke to John Mueller of Google on this topic is now publicly available. In this video John discusses that sites can recover, some might not see a full recover but some can. And that Google regularly refreshes the scores within the core update between core updates.
  • Google Featured Snippets With How-To Schema
    Brodie Clark noticed that Google is now showing some featured snippets also have how-to schema show up in Google Search. Brodie said he "thinks this might be the first time I've seen Structured Data influence a Featured Snippet."
  • Google Local Review Attributes With Emojis
    If you open up the Google Maps app and click into the area to see the reviews you have submitted, Google may show you emojis. The emojis are in the review attributes, the categorization Google uses to group your reviews into categories.
  • Google Wants Feedback On Wildly Inaccurate Site Command Counts
    Gary Illyes from Google seems to have a new interest, making the site command more reliable for some sites. He posted on Twitter the other day that he is looking for examples of when the site command count returns "wildly off" numbers compared to what shows in Google Search Console for the number of pages indexed on your site.
  • Google Search Top Stories Indexing Bug Lasted Four Hours
    Google has confirmed an indexing issue or bug specifically with the Top Stories section in Google Search. The issue started around 6pm ET on Friday, September 11th and lasted through around 10pm ET on Friday, September 11th.
  • Google Search Console Coverage Report Delayed 14-Days
    Last week we reported that Google is aware that Google Search Console's coverage report was delayed and stuck at August 31st or September 1st for many and a fix would be out this weekend. Well, the fix did not happen and it is still delayed and we are now 14-days delayed here.
  • Google Greenery Office
    Here is a photo from the Google Dublin office of a space that is all about being green. This was posted on Instagram and they wrote Green offices with plants make staff happier and more productive th

