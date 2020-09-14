Google Search Console Coverage Report Delayed 14-Days

Last week we reported that Google is aware that Google Search Console's coverage report was delayed and stuck at August 31st or September 1st for many and a fix would be out this weekend. Well, the fix did not happen and it is still delayed and we are now 14-days delayed here.

John Mueller of Google thought it would be fixed by September 12th but it is not:

All signs point at tomorrow, sorry for the delay. — 🍌 John 🍌 (@JohnMu) September 11, 2020

Here is a screen shot showing it delayed from August 31st:

Now - Google posted on Twitter "We're currently experiencing longer than usual delays in the Search Console Index Coverage report. This only affects reporting, not crawling, indexing, or ranking of websites. We'll update here once this issue is resolved. Thanks for your patience!"

We're currently experiencing longer than usual delays in the Search Console Index Coverage report. This only affects reporting, not crawling, indexing, or ranking of websites. We'll update here once this issue is resolved. Thanks for your patience! — Google Webmasters (@googlewmc) September 14, 2020

Just to be clear, this reporting delay has no impact on Google Search. It is just a reporting issue, and does not impact crawling or indexing of websites, nor does it impact your rankings.

Update: Google also told us "An internal systems error caused a delay in processing index coverage information. No data has been lost, and the report will show accurate data after processing is complete."

Update 2: This was fixed on September 15th.