Google Local Review Attributes With Emojis

If you open up the Google Maps app and click into the area to see the reviews you have submitted, Google may show you emojis. The emojis are in the review attributes, the categorization Google uses to group your reviews into categories.

Ben Fisher noticed this and posted about it on Twitter and yes, I can replicate:

The big question he asks is will this show up eventually on your business reviews. So if someone is looking at your reviews for your business and Google shows attributes like this, will Google eventually show these emojis and icons?

I do not know but this is a sign that Google might show them.

