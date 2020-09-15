Google Botcoins Signed By Matt Cutts

John Mueller shared an image the other day of the old Google Botcoins currency from a 2014 April Fools joke. The team posted this very obscure joke that got lost and almost no one noticed back then.

John said "I suspect we were too obscure about it (or perhaps only posted about it on Google+? haha), you had to go to the blog and use the Konami code to get it. We left it on there for a while."

As you can see, it was signed by Matt Cutts :)

John shared this:

This post is part of our daily Search Photo of the Day column, where we find fun and interesting photos related to the search industry and share them with our readers.