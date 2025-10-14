Daily Search Forum Recap: October 14, 2025

Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.
Google launched the grouped ad label sponsored listing interface after months of testing. Google may have said ads are coming to AI Mode in the EU soon. Google Merchant Center clarified its misrepresentation policy. Google Ads has new optimization insights recommendations. Google is hiring a Google Discover software engineer to improve UGC content in Discover. And, a reminder, this newsletter was pre-written and scheduled, I am offlien today.
Search Engine Roundtable Stories:
Google Ads Officially Launches Grouped Ad Label For Search Ads
Google has officially launched the new grouped sponsored label in the search results. This is where Google groups multiple ads under one larger sponsored label, and then places a "hide" button at the end of the sponsored results.
Google: Ads Coming Soon To AI Mode In EU
There is a report coming out of a Google event named Google Access that has a Googler saying that ads are coming to AI Mode very soon in the EU. The thing is, ads in AI Mode, even in the US, is just a test, and is not fully live.
Google Merchant Center Clarifies Misrepresentation Policies
Google has updated its Misrepresentation policy for both Shopping ads and free listings within Google Merchant Center. Google said the "update provides additional examples of what the policy covers, more guidance on how to be compliant, and more information about our appeals process."
New Google Ads Optimization Insights Recommendations
Google is testing a new optimization insights layer or recommendation interface for Google Ads. This has three columns named (1) build a foundation, (2) drive performance and (3) expand and grow.
Google Hiring Google Discover User Generated Content Engineer
Google is looking to hire a software engineer with the responsibility of improving the quality of User Generated Content (UGC) contents in Google Discover.
Google Take Home Free Flowers
At the Google office in Korea, on this desk in the background, is a sign that says "Take home free flowers." I guess Google wants to get rid of some of its flowers?
Programming Note: Offline For Simchat Torah On Tuesday & Wednesday
This is a programming note that Tuesday and Wednesday are Simchat Torah and I will be offline the next two days. I will be offline on Tuesday and Wednesday, October 14th and October 15th.
Note: This was pre-written and scheduled to be posted today, I am currently offline for Simchas Torah.