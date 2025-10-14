Daily Search Forum Recap: October 14, 2025

Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.

Google launched the grouped ad label sponsored listing interface after months of testing. Google may have said ads are coming to AI Mode in the EU soon. Google Merchant Center clarified its misrepresentation policy. Google Ads has new optimization insights recommendations. Google is hiring a Google Discover software engineer to improve UGC content in Discover. And, a reminder, this newsletter was pre-written and scheduled, I am offlien today.

Search Engine Roundtable Stories:

Other Great Search Threads:

Search Engine Land Stories:

Other Great Search Stories:

AI & LLMs

Industry & Business

Links & Content Marketing

Local & Maps

SEO

PPC

Search Features

Google apps on iOS get Account menu redesign, 9to5Google

Other Search

Feedback:

Have feedback on this daily recap; let me know on Twitter @rustybrick or @seroundtable, on Threads, Mastodon and Bluesky and you can follow us on Facebook and on Google News, add as a preferred source on Google and make sure to subscribe to the YouTube channel, Apple Podcasts, Spotify, or just contact us the old fashion way.