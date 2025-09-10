Daily Search Forum Recap: September 10, 2025

Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.
We are seeing a lot of movement and indexing complaints over the past 24 hours, likely related to the Google August 2025 spam update. Google is testing AI Mode within the Google search autocomplete suggestions. Google Ads has new promotions, campaign total budget and more. Google is testing sitelinks arrows on the left. Bing is testing ads that expand on hover.
Search Engine Roundtable Stories:
-
Google August 2025 Spam Update Heats Up Again
The Google August 2025 spam update seems to be heating up again. I am seeing both chatter within the SEO spike, while also seeing many of the third-party Google tracking tools show heated weather in the past 24 hours or so.
-
Google Ads Tests Promotion Mode, Campaign Total Budgets & More
Google Ads is testing new ways to maximize budget utilization and hit volume goals during planned or last-minute promotions. There are a few new options Google is testing, including promotion mode, campaign total budget and more.
-
Google Tests Sitelinks Arrows On Left
Google is testing placing the arrows next to the sitelinks on the left side of the sitelinks. Normally those arrows are on the right side of the sitelinks.
-
Google Showing AI Mode In Autocomplete Search Suggestions
Google is now showing AI Mode shortcuts in the autocomplete search suggestions. As you type the main Google Search box, Google may try to jump you to AI Mode with shortcuts.
-
Bing Tests Ads Text That Expands On Hover
Microsoft is testing expanding the text of the Microsoft Advertising search ads on Bing Search. So when you hover your mouse over an ad in Bing Search, the text expands.
-
Google Windows
Here is a photo from the Google Dublin office of the colored framed windows on the outside. I found this on Instagram.
Other Great Search Threads:
- I'm curious (also curious if anyone else knows this?) can search terms that are marked LSV in keywords, be eligible to show in AI Max & Broad & PMax? Docs say the "auction" is ineligible until more volume. So will, Kirk Williams on X
- The 202508 Chrome User Experience (CrUX) release is now live on BigQuery!, Barry Pollard on Bluesky
- There’s been a lot happening in crypto recently, and we’ve heard your feedback that you want to stay informed on the latest in the crypto world. So we’re excited to announce that you can now follow Solana $SOL on Google Finance, Rose Yao on X
- To be fair, there are a lot of potential favicons for web pages, and it's hard for individual systems to pick "the right one" (and for you to know which one that might be). Additionally, since these rarely change & are crawled infrequently, trying things , John Mueller on Bluesky
