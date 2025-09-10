Daily Search Forum Recap: September 10, 2025

Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.

We are seeing a lot of movement and indexing complaints over the past 24 hours, likely related to the Google August 2025 spam update. Google is testing AI Mode within the Google search autocomplete suggestions. Google Ads has new promotions, campaign total budget and more. Google is testing sitelinks arrows on the left. Bing is testing ads that expand on hover.

Search Engine Roundtable Stories:

  • Google August 2025 Spam Update Heats Up Again
    The Google August 2025 spam update seems to be heating up again. I am seeing both chatter within the SEO spike, while also seeing many of the third-party Google tracking tools show heated weather in the past 24 hours or so.
  • Google Ads Tests Promotion Mode, Campaign Total Budgets & More
    Google Ads is testing new ways to maximize budget utilization and hit volume goals during planned or last-minute promotions. There are a few new options Google is testing, including promotion mode, campaign total budget and more.
  • Google Tests Sitelinks Arrows On Left
    Google is testing placing the arrows next to the sitelinks on the left side of the sitelinks. Normally those arrows are on the right side of the sitelinks.
  • Google Showing AI Mode In Autocomplete Search Suggestions
    Google is now showing AI Mode shortcuts in the autocomplete search suggestions. As you type the main Google Search box, Google may try to jump you to AI Mode with shortcuts.
  • Bing Tests Ads Text That Expands On Hover
    Microsoft is testing expanding the text of the Microsoft Advertising search ads on Bing Search. So when you hover your mouse over an ad in Bing Search, the text expands.
  • Google Windows
    Here is a photo from the Google Dublin office of the colored framed windows on the outside. I found this on Instagram.

