Daily Search Forum Recap: September 9, 2025

Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.

Google AI Mode expanded beyond English, into Hindi, Indonesian, Japanese, Korean, and Portuguese. New data shows almost all ChatGPT users also use Google, but only 15% of Google users use ChatGPT. Google Search Console has stopped supporting six structured data types. Google Ads AI Max added expanded matches and expanded landing page reporting. Google Ads lets you connect your web and app advertising.

Search Engine Roundtable Stories:

  • Report: Almost All ChatGPT Users Also Use Google
    New data from Similarweb shows that almost all ChatGPT users also use Google, but only 15% of Google users also use ChatGPT. This shows that Google, for now, is still super dominant, despite ChatGPT's growth.
  • Google Search Console Drops Support For 6 Deprecated Structured Data Types
    Google is dropping support for six of the seven deprecated structured data types it announced back in June. Google Search Console's Search Console rich result reporting, the Rich Result Test, and the list of Search appearance filters will stop showing on September 9 for Course Info, Claim Review, Estimated Salary, Learning Video, Special Announcement, and Vehicle Listing but not Book Actions.
  • Google Ads AI MAX Metrics: Expanded Matches & Expanded Landing Pages
    Google supposedly added two new metrics within the Google Ads AI Max campaigns for improved tracking and reporting. One is named expanded matches and the other is named expanded landing pages.
  • Google Ads Connection To Your Web & App Advertising
    Google Ads announced new features "aimed at bridging this gap" between your advertising across both your website and app. There are new unified workflows and reporting with in-product nudges, unified conversions, and a combined overview card. Plus a new way to measure app installs from web campaigns.
  • Google AI Mode Now Supports Hindi, Indonesian, Japanese, Korean, Portuguese & English
    Since Google launched AI Mode back in March, it has only supported the English language. Google has been releasing it in more countries and expanding it quickly, and now, finally, AI Mode supports more than just English. AI Mode now also supports Hindi, Indonesian, Japanese, Korean, and Brazilian Portuguese.
  • Google DeepMind Hat
    Here is new Google DeepMind swag, a hat with the blue DeepMind logo. This is being shown off by Paige Bailey who engineering lead at Google DeepMind. She posted this on X.

