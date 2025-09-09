Daily Search Forum Recap: September 9, 2025

Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.

Google AI Mode expanded beyond English, into Hindi, Indonesian, Japanese, Korean, and Portuguese. New data shows almost all ChatGPT users also use Google, but only 15% of Google users use ChatGPT. Google Search Console has stopped supporting six structured data types. Google Ads AI Max added expanded matches and expanded landing page reporting. Google Ads lets you connect your web and app advertising.

