Daily Search Forum Recap: September 9, 2025

Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.
Google AI Mode expanded beyond English, into Hindi, Indonesian, Japanese, Korean, and Portuguese. New data shows almost all ChatGPT users also use Google, but only 15% of Google users use ChatGPT. Google Search Console has stopped supporting six structured data types. Google Ads AI Max added expanded matches and expanded landing page reporting. Google Ads lets you connect your web and app advertising.
Search Engine Roundtable Stories:
-
Report: Almost All ChatGPT Users Also Use Google
New data from Similarweb shows that almost all ChatGPT users also use Google, but only 15% of Google users also use ChatGPT. This shows that Google, for now, is still super dominant, despite ChatGPT's growth.
-
Google Search Console Drops Support For 6 Deprecated Structured Data Types
Google is dropping support for six of the seven deprecated structured data types it announced back in June. Google Search Console's Search Console rich result reporting, the Rich Result Test, and the list of Search appearance filters will stop showing on September 9 for Course Info, Claim Review, Estimated Salary, Learning Video, Special Announcement, and Vehicle Listing but not Book Actions.
-
Google Ads AI MAX Metrics: Expanded Matches & Expanded Landing Pages
Google supposedly added two new metrics within the Google Ads AI Max campaigns for improved tracking and reporting. One is named expanded matches and the other is named expanded landing pages.
-
Google Ads Connection To Your Web & App Advertising
Google Ads announced new features "aimed at bridging this gap" between your advertising across both your website and app. There are new unified workflows and reporting with in-product nudges, unified conversions, and a combined overview card. Plus a new way to measure app installs from web campaigns.
-
Google AI Mode Now Supports Hindi, Indonesian, Japanese, Korean, Portuguese & English
Since Google launched AI Mode back in March, it has only supported the English language. Google has been releasing it in more countries and expanding it quickly, and now, finally, AI Mode supports more than just English. AI Mode now also supports Hindi, Indonesian, Japanese, Korean, and Brazilian Portuguese.
-
Google DeepMind Hat
Here is new Google DeepMind swag, a hat with the blue DeepMind logo. This is being shown off by Paige Bailey who engineering lead at Google DeepMind. She posted this on X.
Other Great Search Threads:
- I've been braking my head over how to try multimodal searches and realized for me that we should be asking if Google Search Console can offer this type of data., Myriam Jessier on Bluesky
- Agreed — some of these results aren’t great. This is actually a difficult and long-standing technical challenge for all search engines (you can compare results on others). That’s because search engines ref, News from Google on X
- Deleting or private-ing a video removes it from the watch history of the viewer, and watch history is a factor used in determining future recommendations Whether that "hurts" or not depends on your goal: If you still want, YouTube Liaison on X
- For "machines", part of the value of people-visible content is that they can trust that you really think this is something that people will appreciate., John Mueller on Bluesky
- Question for the #ppc community: If you could ask an ad platform's #AI to build you an audience with a prompt, what would you ask? Bonus question: what output would you expect from the AI in the ad platform?, Microsoft Ads Buddy on X
- The AMP cache is updated when a user requests a page (for the next user), so you'll probably see these requests spread out over time, rather than all pages fetched immediately., John Mueller on Bluesky
Search Engine Land Stories:
- Google Ads adds new reporting for AI Max campaigns
- Facebook ad costs jump 21% in 2025, but still beat Google
- Google expands AI Mode beyond English
- Google can’t decide if the web is thriving – or dying
- GEO and SEO: Convergence, divergence or something in between
- What AI means for paid media, user behavior, and brand visibility
Other Great Search Stories:
Analytics
- How to Track Ads Despite iOS 26 Link Tracking Protection, Measure Minds Group
Industry & Business
- Adtech company PubMatic sues Google over monopoly violations, TechCrunch
- Alphabet is this analyst’s top pick in Big Tech. Why he sees 27% more upside for Google., MarketWatch
- ‘Existential crisis’: how Google’s shift to AI has upended the online news model, The Guardian
- Google’s Proposed Fix To Its Ad Tech Monopoly Is At Odds With The DOJ’s Remedies, AdExchanger
- Is Google Still Poised to Win the AI Race? Impacts of the Antitrust Trial Remedies, iPullRank
- Microsoft: I'm Not Worried About Google And Amazon Catching Up To OpenAI, Seeking Alpha
- Publishers welcome EU move to break up Google adtech monopoly, Press Gazette
- The oddly parallel US and EU cases against Google, POLITICO
- We are shaping the future of long-duration energy storage technologies through a new partnership in Arizona., Google Blog
- Search Central Live Hong Kong 2025: Event in Chinese focusing on international ecommerce, Google Search Central Blog
Links & Content Marketing
- 2025 Blogging Statistics: Blogger Data Shows Trends and Insights Into Blogging, Orbit Media
- Valuable Friction: The Strategic Case for Slowing Down, Content Marketing Institute
Local & Maps
- Google Maps is ubiquitous in most countries but South Korea is split on the idea, The Week
- How to Budget for Local SEO, SEO dot co
Mobile & Voice
- Google Home web app can now control lights, more devices, 9to5Google
- Apple's new generative AI 'answer engine' might arrive sooner than we initially thought, 9to5Mac
- Don't expect AI Siri to debut at Sept. 9 Apple event, Mashable
SEO
- 15 ways your website loads from Google Search and how to measure each one, PaweÅÇ Pokrywka
- Bias in Search: Visibility, Perception, and Control, Duane Forrester Decodes
- How to Rank in Perplexity: Boost Your Visibility in AI Search, Wix
- Is AI search overhyped? - The Future of SEO, Eli Schwartz
- SEO ≠ GEO: Only 62% Overlap Between Google Ranking and ChatGPT Visibility (Study), Chatoptic
- Setting Up Honeypots to Monitor AI Agent Crawling Behavior for SEO, Agent Berlin
- The AI Easy Button Myth: Shortcut or Setback for SEO?, International Web Mastery on YouTube
- The Future of Topical Authority: Teaching Large Language Models to Trust You, SearchPulse
- Topic-first SEO for agencies: Complete guide + 2 ready-to-use prompts, MetaMonster
- Why Informational Content Still Matters in the AI Search Era, Advanced Web Ranking
PPC
- Google Gets Stricter, AI Gets Pickier, and You Get the Playbook, Marketing Aid
- Holiday advertising that delights customers and drives results: Expert Q&A, Microsoft Advertising
- US Online and Traditional Media Advertising Outlook, 2025-2029, Marketing Charts
Search Features
- Google AI Mode Is Here: What Smart B2B Advertisers Are Doing Differently, Group Twenty Seven
- Google Doodles show how AI Mode can help you learn, Google Blog
- Google wants Gemini to keep the conversation going, and here's how it's going to do it, Android Authority
- How Simplify in the Google app uses AI to make complex text easier to understand, Google Blog
- You can now upload audio files to the Gemini app, 9to5Google
Other Search
- Alibaba releases biggest AI model to date to rival OpenAI and Google DeepMind, South China Morning Post
- ChatGPT, AIO and other alternatives to traditional search, SEO For Journalism
Feedback:
Have feedback on this daily recap; let me know on Twitter @rustybrick or @seroundtable, on Threads, Mastodon and Bluesky and you can follow us on Facebook and on Google News, add as a preferred source on Google and make sure to subscribe to the YouTube channel, Apple Podcasts, Spotify, or just contact us the old fashion way.