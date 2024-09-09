Daily Search Forum Recap: September 9, 2024

Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.
Google Ads will sunset enhanced CPC in March 2025. Google Business Profiles sends out broken appointment link notifications. Bing doesn't yet use ProductGroup markup, but may use it soon. Bing treats 308 redirects like 301 redirects. Bing is testing a button for shopping results named "see details."
Search Engine Roundtable Stories:
-
Google Ads Saying Goodbye To Enhanced CPC In March 2025
Google Ads emailed advertisers using Enhanced cost-per-click (eCPC) to let them know that in March 2025, Enhanced CPC will be sunset and any campaigns using Enhanced CPC will be migrated to Manual CPC bidding.
-
Google Business Profile Appointment Link Broken Notifications
Google is emailing some businesses when it detects that their Google Business Profile appointment link is not working. Google's email says, "Fix your business Google link."
-
Bing Treats 308 Redirects Same As 301 Redirects
Fabrice Canel from Microsoft said that Bing Search treats 308 redirects the same as they treat 301 redirects. This is the same as what Google said back in 2021, although Google has been a bit wishy-washy on redirects over the years.
-
Bing May Use ProductGroup Markup In The Future
Microsoft Bing may use ProductGroup markup in the future for its "captions" in the Bing Search results. Fabrice Canel from Microsoft said while they do not support it yet, "it's on our radar" and "the team is closely monitoring its adoption."
-
Bing Product Search Results With See Details Button
Bing is testing a big blue "see details" button for some of the product listings in its search results. Normally when you hover your mouse cursor over the products, they expand a little but now they are also showing a blue button to "see details."
-
Google European France Fence
Here is the fence in front of the Google office in Paris, France, I believe. It is one of those European castle-like fences, but the polls are in the Google red, blue, green, and yellow colors.
Other Great Search Threads:
- AdSense Earnings and Observations - September 2024, WebmasterWorld
- Google Search Console won't report when a URL passes through a redirect that is blocked in robotstxt, but it will report that URL as blocked by robotstxt (even strictly when it isn't), Mark Williams-Cook on X
- How does google treat replacestate(), Reddit
- Termination of your Mediavine Account, Reddit
- A high share of the sites in the #SEOFOMO Poll mentioned to have been negatively or positively impacted by the Google Core August Update were also hit by the March 2024 Core Update and the September 2023 Helpful Content Update, Aleyda Solis on X
- And so it begins. Tomorrow. US vs Google 2 antitrust trial. Google has had at least three off record briefings for press in the last month and just now posted its own propaganda blog post which no reporter should share the raw link w, Jason Kint on X
Search Engine Land Stories:
- Google Ads to deprecate enhanced CPC for Search and Display Ads
- YouTube Studio adds new website visits goal for promotions
- The latest jobs in search marketing
- What is an AI winter and is one coming?
- How to improve brand visibility in organic search
- Recovery uncertain: Google’s Danny Sullivan on algorithm impacts
- How to conduct audience research for paid search
Other Great Search Stories:
Analytics
- Google Analytics Report enhancements - Plot Rows, Google AdSense Help
- Underused SEO Reports in Search Console, Practical Ecommerce
Industry & Business
- Bill Gates Talks to CNET About AI, Misinformation and Climate Change, CNET
- Google second antitrust trial advertising model, CNBC
- How to fix Google search, Financial Times (Sub)
- Remedies to Google’s Search Monopoly Will Be Decided by August 2025, Judge Says, New York Times
- DOJ May Seek To End or Change Google's AI Overviews, Hall Analysis
- Google’s $20bn ad tech business to play for at next antitrust showdown, Financial Times (Sub)
- Google’s case in the Department of Justice ad tech lawsuit, Google Blog
- Kremlin claims $235m from Google, Telegraph
- Google’s Ad Technology to Be Challenged in Second Antitrust Trial, New York Times
- Trawling The Google Trial Exhibits For Privacy-Related Tidbits, AdExchanger
Links & Content Marketing
- Turn Marketing Into Meaningful Relationships — Whiteboard Friday, Moz
- These Social Media Content Creators Are Transforming Optical Marketing and Eye Health Messaging, InvisionMag
Local & Maps
- How to Fix Google Business Profile (GBP) Verification Video Upload Not Working – Upload Failed, Igniting Business
- How To Change Your Location In Google Search, Go Fish Digital
Mobile & Voice
- Apple Sept. 9 Event Preview: iPhone 16, Apple Intelligence, AirPods and Watches, Bloomberg
- Apple Event: Staggered AI Rollout and Same iPhone Design Means No ‘Super Cycle’, Bloomberg
SEO
- Initial Google August Core Update Impact Shifts Analysis and Anonymous Poll, The SEOFOMO Hub
- Is SEO Dead? Law Firm Marketing in the Age of AI, National Law Review
- Reddit SEO Guide: How to Use Reddit for SEO, Siege Media
- How Long Does Real Estate SEO Take to Work?, SEO Savvy Agent
- An Open Letter to Google from a Small Publisher, Healthy Framework
- What does an off-Page SEO Specialist do? w/Lauren McEvoy, WorkinSEO
- State of Learning and Development in the SEO Industry, RankSuite
PPC
- 'Pay for Interaction' Feature in Display Campaigns, PPC News Feed
- Demand Gen and Signed-In Users: Targeting Done Right, Jyll Saskin Gales
- Product Studio Expands to the EEA & Switzerland, PPC News Feed
