Daily Search Forum Recap: September 9, 2024

Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.

Google Ads will sunset enhanced CPC in March 2025. Google Business Profiles sends out broken appointment link notifications. Bing doesn't yet use ProductGroup markup, but may use it soon. Bing treats 308 redirects like 301 redirects. Bing is testing a button for shopping results named "see details."

Search Engine Roundtable Stories:

  • Google Ads Saying Goodbye To Enhanced CPC In March 2025
    Google Ads emailed advertisers using Enhanced cost-per-click (eCPC) to let them know that in March 2025, Enhanced CPC will be sunset and any campaigns using Enhanced CPC will be migrated to Manual CPC bidding.
  • Google Business Profile Appointment Link Broken Notifications
    Google is emailing some businesses when it detects that their Google Business Profile appointment link is not working. Google's email says, "Fix your business Google link."
  • Bing Treats 308 Redirects Same As 301 Redirects
    Fabrice Canel from Microsoft said that Bing Search treats 308 redirects the same as they treat 301 redirects. This is the same as what Google said back in 2021, although Google has been a bit wishy-washy on redirects over the years.
  • Bing May Use ProductGroup Markup In The Future
    Microsoft Bing may use ProductGroup markup in the future for its "captions" in the Bing Search results. Fabrice Canel from Microsoft said while they do not support it yet, "it's on our radar" and "the team is closely monitoring its adoption."
  • Bing Product Search Results With See Details Button
    Bing is testing a big blue "see details" button for some of the product listings in its search results. Normally when you hover your mouse cursor over the products, they expand a little but now they are also showing a blue button to "see details."
  • Google European France Fence
    Here is the fence in front of the Google office in Paris, France, I believe. It is one of those European castle-like fences, but the polls are in the Google red, blue, green, and yellow colors.

Other Great Search Threads:

Search Engine Land Stories:

Other Great Search Stories:

Analytics

Industry & Business

Links & Content Marketing

Local & Maps

Mobile & Voice

SEO

PPC

