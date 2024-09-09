Bing Product Search Results With See Details Button

Bing is testing a big blue "see details" button for some of the product listings in its search results. Normally when you hover your mouse cursor over the products, they expand a little but now they are also showing a blue button to "see details."

This change was spotted by Khushal Bherwani who posted a video of it on X - I was able to replicate the test.

Here is the normal version:

Here is the "see details" test:

Here is the video of this in action from Khushal Bherwani:

Forum discussion at X.

 

