Bing is testing a big blue "see details" button for some of the product listings in its search results. Normally when you hover your mouse cursor over the products, they expand a little but now they are also showing a blue button to "see details."

This change was spotted by Khushal Bherwani who posted a video of it on X - I was able to replicate the test.

Here is the normal version:

Here is the "see details" test:

Here is the video of this in action from Khushal Bherwani:

🆕 Bing testing a new feature on desktop serp when hovering on shopping result, its expand. also the See Detail Button@rustybrick pic.twitter.com/JXT9lP8DG7 — Khushal Bherwani (@b4k_khushal) September 4, 2024

Forum discussion at X.