Google is emailing some businesses when it detects that their Google Business Profile appointment link is not working. Google's email says, "Fix your business Google link."

It would be cool if Google sent this for other links in your Google Business Profile, like your website link or other links. But right now, Google is only sending it for appointment links.

Andy Simpson spotted this and posted a screenshot of the email on X, he wrote, "GBP alerting owners if their appointment link is broken."

The email says:

Fix your business Google link

Keeping links up-to-date can boost customer confidence in your business.

_____ an appointment link on your Business Profile is broken, and is no longer showing up on Google.

The link is: https://www__________com/contact-us/.

Making sure the links on your Business Profile are accurate will help you build a positive online presence and attract customers.

There is an "update link" button.

Here is a screenshot:

Google Business Profile Fix Link

Forum discussion at X.

 

