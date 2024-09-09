Bing Treats 308 Redirects Same As 301 Redirects

Fabrice Canel from Microsoft said that Bing Search treats 308 redirects the same as they treat 301 redirects. This is the same as what Google said back in 2021, although Google has been a bit wishy-washy on redirects over the years.

Fabrice Canel posted this on X in response to a question asked Linda Hogenes who wrote, "Does Bing(bot) treat permanent 308 redirects the same as a 301?"

Fabrice responded saying, "confirming again: Bing treats 308 redirects the same as 301 redirects."

Here are those posts:

Forum discussion at X.

 

