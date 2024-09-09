Bing May Use ProductGroup Markup In The Future

Microsoft Bing may use ProductGroup markup in the future for its "captions" in the Bing Search results. Fabrice Canel from Microsoft said while they do not support it yet, "it’s on our radar" and "the team is closely monitoring its adoption."

He added that we should all stay tuned.

This came up on X when SEO consultant Jarno van Driel asked Fabrice, "Can you say if Bing will be supporting http://schema.org/ProductGroup markup, and if not, if those that use it might lose their product enrichments in the SERPs because of it?"

Fabrice replied, "ProductGroup markup isn’t used in our captions yet, but it’s on our radar. 📡 Our team is closely monitoring its adoption. Stay tuned!"

Here are those posts:

A ProductGroup represents a group of Products that vary only in certain well-described ways, such as by size, color, material etc.

Forum discussion at X.

 

