Daily Search Forum Recap: September 4, 2024

Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.

Google finished rolling out the August 2024 core update and while there was some positive movements, most SEOs are not happy. Google updated its canonicalization documentation around fragments in URLs. Google Business Profiles no longer showing Q&A option in India and other regions. Microsoft Advertising launched some new ad features. Google Image Search has a new feature named "from this image."

Search Engine Roundtable Stories:

Other Great Search Threads:

Search Engine Land Stories:

Other Great Search Stories:

Analytics

You can now visualize up to 5 rows of data directly within your detail reports using plot rows, Google Analytics Help

Industry & Business

Links & Content Marketing

Local & Maps

Mobile & Voice

SEO

PPC

Search Features

Other Search

Hackers poison Google search results by spreading malware as spoofed VPN solution, Cybernews

Feedback:

Have feedback on this daily recap; let me know on Twitter @rustybrick or @seroundtable, on Threads, Mastodon and Bluesky and you can follow us on Facebook and on Google News and make sure to subscribe to the YouTube channel, Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts or just contact us the old fashion way.