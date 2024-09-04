Microsoft Advertising Logos / Call To Actions & Other Search Ad Updates

Microsoft Advertising

Microsoft published its updates for September 2024 yesterday and a lot is around Performance Max updates for Microsoft Advertising. Plus, you can now add logos and call to actions to your ads, a new Search term insights report is rolling out, Search themes are available for pilot in Performance Max and more.

Here is what is new:

(1) Logos/Call To Actions: You can add your business logo and call to actions to your native ads on the Microsoft Advertising Network. "Adding these assets will help you to drive higher ad engagement, encourage your customers to take action, and ensure that your brand is front and center," Microsoft wrote. You will have the option to add or import your business logo in the platform but the call to action is set to automated by default. Microsoft will dynamically choose the best call to action from a predefined list. You can also choose your own call to action from the pre-defined list or import from Google.

You can begin adding these assets to your campaigns now and they will become eligible to serve in the coming weeks starting from September 30th.

(2) PMAX Google Import changes: With SA360 now supporting PMAX, this means that as of last week, we’ve now implemented changes so that any PMAX campaigns imported via Google Import will now be converted to PMAX campaigns on Microsoft Advertising, instead of being converted to Smart Shopping and DSA campaigns.

(3) Search term insights report is rolling out to all advertisers over the next few weeks, available for all campaign types, including Performance Max.

(4) Search themes are available for pilot in Performance Max. These are words or phrases you associate within a campaign to help Microsoft Advertising optimize your campaign during the learning period. To get enabled for this pilot, reach out to your Microsoft Advertising account manager.

Search Themes Microsoft Ads

(5) Max Conversion value bid strategy is now available for portfolio bid strategies.

Forum discussion at X.

 

