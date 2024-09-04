Google Image Search: From This Image

Sep 4, 2024 - 7:11 am 2 by
Filed Under Google

Google Mirrors

Google is testing a new feature, or search refinement, within the image search results that shows you "from this image." I suspect this shows you matches of other image search results, from the image you are currently looking at.

This was spotted by Khushal Bherwani who shared this screenshot with me on X:

Google From This Image

I am not able to replicate this but it seems that after you click on an image from the image search results, Google may show this new section to show more related images to the image you selected.

Forum discussion at X.

 

Popular Categories

The Pulse of the search community

Follow
Subscribe Options

Search Video Recaps

 
- YouTube
Video Details More Videos Subscribe to Videos

Most Recent Articles

Search Forum Recap

Daily Search Forum Recap: September 4, 2024

Sep 4, 2024 - 10:00 am
Google Updates

Google August 2024 Core Update Finished Rolling Out

Sep 4, 2024 - 7:51 am
Google Search Engine Optimization

Google Docs: Do Not Specify A Fragment URL As Canonical

Sep 4, 2024 - 7:41 am
Google Maps

Google Business Profiles Drops Q&A Feature In India (& Other Some Regions)

Sep 4, 2024 - 7:31 am
Bing Ads

Microsoft Advertising Logos / Call To Actions & Other Search Ad Updates

Sep 4, 2024 - 7:21 am
Google

Google Image Search: From This Image

Sep 4, 2024 - 7:11 am
Previous Story: Vietnamese Government Delegation At The GooglePlex
Next Story: Microsoft Advertising Logos / Call To Actions & Other Search Ad Updates

The content at the Search Engine Roundtable are the sole opinion of the authors and in no way reflect views of RustyBrick ®, Inc
Copyright © 1994-2024 RustyBrick ®, Inc. Web Development All Rights Reserved.
This work by Search Engine Roundtable is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 3.0 United States License. Creative Commons License and YouTube videos under YouTube's ToS.