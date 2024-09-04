Google Docs: Do Not Specify A Fragment URL As Canonical

Sep 4, 2024 - 7:41 am 2 by
Filed Under Google Search Engine Optimization

Google Hash

Google has updated its search developer canonical documentation to specify that you should not set specify a fragment URL as canonical. Google added that bullet point to the best practices section of the document.

The bullet point added was, "Don't specify a fragment URL as canonical, as Google generally doesn't support fragment URLs."

I mean, this should be obvious for most SEOs by now but I guess Google wanted to make it clearer.

Here is the line that was added:

Google Fragment Url Canonical

Nice find by Dave Smart who posted about it on LinkedIn. Dave Smart wrote, "An edge case for sure, but good to know!"

Forum discussion at LinkedIn.

 

Popular Categories

The Pulse of the search community

Follow
Subscribe Options

Search Video Recaps

 
- YouTube
Video Details More Videos Subscribe to Videos

Most Recent Articles

Search Forum Recap

Daily Search Forum Recap: September 4, 2024

Sep 4, 2024 - 10:00 am
Google Updates

Google August 2024 Core Update Finished Rolling Out

Sep 4, 2024 - 7:51 am
Google Search Engine Optimization

Google Docs: Do Not Specify A Fragment URL As Canonical

Sep 4, 2024 - 7:41 am
Google Maps

Google Business Profiles Drops Q&A Feature In India (& Other Some Regions)

Sep 4, 2024 - 7:31 am
Bing Ads

Microsoft Advertising Logos / Call To Actions & Other Search Ad Updates

Sep 4, 2024 - 7:21 am
Google

Google Image Search: From This Image

Sep 4, 2024 - 7:11 am
Previous Story: Google Business Profiles Drops Q&A Feature In India (& Other Some Regions)
Next Story: Google August 2024 Core Update Finished Rolling Out

The content at the Search Engine Roundtable are the sole opinion of the authors and in no way reflect views of RustyBrick ®, Inc
Copyright © 1994-2024 RustyBrick ®, Inc. Web Development All Rights Reserved.
This work by Search Engine Roundtable is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 3.0 United States License. Creative Commons License and YouTube videos under YouTube's ToS.