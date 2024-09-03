Daily Search Forum Recap: September 3, 2024

Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.

I posted a bunch of YouTube algorithm and SEO tips from Google. Google Trends email subscriptions service is going away next month. Bing Knowledge Panels has this table of contents. Google is testing new Google Maps pins. I also posted the big September 2024 Google Webmaster report.

Search Engine Roundtable Stories:

September 2024 Google Webmaster Report

It finally happened, we got a new core update, the Google August 2024 core update touched down on August 15th. It resulted in some movement with some sites hit by the September helpful content update and also many sad stories, including many sites that were hit.

A few months ago, we posted some answers about how YouTube ranking is affected by various variables and factors - YouTube SEO questions and answers, if you will. Well, the YouTube Liaison posted a number of short video answers around the YouTube algorithm and YouTube SEO over the past week that I wanted to share.

Google will discontinue the Google Trends email subscription service on October 29, 2024. Google sent emails to those who had subscribed to Google Trends over email saying, "Google Trends trend notifications will no longer be supported and existing alerts will no longer be sent."

Microsoft recently added an animation or highlight effect on its featured answers or knowledge panels at the top of its Bing Search results. When you hover your mouse over the table of content on the left side, the section it corresponds to in the answer, will expand.

Google is testing a new shape and maybe colors for the map pins they use in Google Search and Google Maps. The new shape is less of a pin/diamond shape and more of a circle shape.

I don't watch much YouTube, and I subscribe to a select few channels, and Doctor Mike is one of those channels I subscribe to and watch some of the videos on. He was at the launch event of YouTube Health or something like it.

