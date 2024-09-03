A few months ago, we posted some answers about how YouTube ranking is affected by various variables and factors - YouTube SEO questions and answers, if you will. Well, the YouTube Liaison posted a number of short video answers around the YouTube algorithm and YouTube SEO over the past week that I wanted to share.

In fact, I believe more questions and answers will be posted in the coming days - so I will continue to add those to this post.

(1) Does the algorithm care what category you choose for your video? A little bit?

Does the algorithm care what category you choose for your video? I asked @hitsman ! pic.twitter.com/JI9wGHWEJN — YouTube Liaison (@YouTubeLiaison) August 21, 2024

(2) What’s the secret to pleasing the algorithm? It is all about the audience:

What’s the secret to pleasing the algorithm? pic.twitter.com/NKE5qbtfe5 — YouTube Liaison (@YouTubeLiaison) August 21, 2024

(3) How important are tags actually to the algorithm? Not really important:

How important are tags actually to the algorithm? I asked @hitsman to find out pic.twitter.com/FtcErjZ8dY — YouTube Liaison (@YouTubeLiaison) August 22, 2024

(4) How much do hashtags matter to the algorithm? Same, not much:

How much do hashtags matter to the algorithm? I asked @hitsman and here’s the answer! pic.twitter.com/5k2STFiRJP — YouTube Liaison (@YouTubeLiaison) August 22, 2024

(5) Does cadence or consistency matter in terms of video performance? Yes, but maybe more to you and your audience than the recommendation algorithm!

Does cadence or consistency matter in terms of video performance? Yes, but maybe more to you and your audience than the recommendation algorithm! pic.twitter.com/vOKNOodE8x — YouTube Liaison (@YouTubeLiaison) August 26, 2024

(6) Does the algorithm really care about the video description? Should you stuff all the keywords in there? Keywords do matter but do not stuff them:

Does the algorithm really care about the video description? Should you stuff all the keywords in there? I asked @hitsman and here’s what he said! pic.twitter.com/rO6UY5j2YP — YouTube Liaison (@YouTubeLiaison) August 27, 2024

(7) Why do some videos take days (or more) to take off? It depends on the core vs wider audience.

Why do some videos take days (or more) to take off? pic.twitter.com/SkokbuzO7G — YouTube Liaison (@YouTubeLiaison) August 30, 2024

(8) Does low retention on embedded videos (external traffic sources) matter to the algorithm? Nope.

Does low retention on embedded videos (external traffic sources) matter to the algorithm? I asked @hitsman to find out! pic.twitter.com/IXvZHC6pUZ — YouTube Liaison (@YouTubeLiaison) September 2, 2024

(9) Does the algorithm look at your video file name? No.

Does the algorithm look at your video file name? I asked @hitsman and here’s what he said! pic.twitter.com/gAPi5wtYKA — YouTube Liaison (@YouTubeLiaison) August 19, 2024

(10) Does putting long-form videos, Shorts, and lives on the same channel confuse the algorithm?

Does putting long-form videos, Shorts, and lives on the same channel confuse the algorithm? pic.twitter.com/dcOWK5ReV0 — YouTube Liaison (@YouTubeLiaison) September 3, 2024

Here is a more detailed video interview on how the YouTube algorithm works:

