A few months ago, we posted some answers about how YouTube ranking is affected by various variables and factors - YouTube SEO questions and answers, if you will. Well, the YouTube Liaison posted a number of short video answers around the YouTube algorithm and YouTube SEO over the past week that I wanted to share.

In fact, I believe more questions and answers will be posted in the coming days - so I will continue to add those to this post.

(1) Does the algorithm care what category you choose for your video? A little bit?

(2) What’s the secret to pleasing the algorithm? It is all about the audience:

(3) How important are tags actually to the algorithm? Not really important:

(4) How much do hashtags matter to the algorithm? Same, not much:

(5) Does cadence or consistency matter in terms of video performance? Yes, but maybe more to you and your audience than the recommendation algorithm!

(6) Does the algorithm really care about the video description? Should you stuff all the keywords in there? Keywords do matter but do not stuff them:

(7) Why do some videos take days (or more) to take off? It depends on the core vs wider audience.

(8) Does low retention on embedded videos (external traffic sources) matter to the algorithm? Nope.

(9) Does the algorithm look at your video file name? No.

(10) Does putting long-form videos, Shorts, and lives on the same channel confuse the algorithm?

Here is a more detailed video interview on how the YouTube algorithm works:

