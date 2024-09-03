Bing Knowledge Panel & Featured Answers Table Of Contents Animation

Microsoft recently added an animation or highlight effect on its featured answers or knowledge panels at the top of its Bing Search results. When you hover your mouse over the table of content on the left side, the section it corresponds to in the answer, will expand.

Here is a GIF of this in action:

Bing Knowledge Panel Table Of Contents

Frank Sandtmann shared a couple of featured snippet examples on Mastodon - here is one:

Bing Featured Answer Panel Table Of Contents

And also Khushal Bherwani:

Forum discussion at Mastodon.

 

