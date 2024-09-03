Microsoft recently added an animation or highlight effect on its featured answers or knowledge panels at the top of its Bing Search results. When you hover your mouse over the table of content on the left side, the section it corresponds to in the answer, will expand.

Here is a GIF of this in action:

Frank Sandtmann shared a couple of featured snippet examples on Mastodon - here is one:

And also Khushal Bherwani:

🆕 Bing changing the layout of snippets now comes with a card snippet with TOC on the left side.



↗️ We have seen this before for any celebrity or brand, but now with search queries - https://t.co/W1eJT0OVcU



↗️ Here are snaps below for new and older for the same search query. pic.twitter.com/G47gUlWErU — Khushal Bherwani (@b4k_khushal) August 29, 2024

