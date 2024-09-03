Google Trends Email Subscriptions Going Away Next Month

Sep 3, 2024
Filed Under Google

Google Trends

Google will discontinue the Google Trends email subscription service on October 29, 2024. Google sent emails to those who had subscribed to Google Trends over email saying, "Google Trends trend notifications will no longer be supported and existing alerts will no longer be sent."

The email adds that "creating new trend alerts using the subscription page will no longer be possible." You can "copy your subscriptions from the Google Trends subscription page before October 29, 2024 if you wish to keep a record of them," Google added.

Google launched the email subscription option for Google Trends in 2014.

Instead, Google said to use RSS feed subscriptions or subscribe to the main homepage newsletter, Google wrote these two options are available:

  • Homepage Newsletter: Visit the Google Trends homepage to sign up for our daily newsletter and receive the latest trends in your inbox.
  • RSS Feed: Subscribe to the RSS feed for real-time updates on trending topics

You would subscribe over here and you are given a way to subscribe two ways.

By Topic:

Google Trends Subscribe Topic

By Trending Searches:

Google Trends Subscribe Trending Searches

The RSS option does not give you these many options...

Here is the email that Kavir posted on X:

Google Trends Email Subscriptions Going Away

I am told these options are not as detailed and useful as the email subscription option.

Here are some posts about this going away:

Google announced this on Labor Day, by the way.

Recently, Google updated the Google Trending Now pages.

Forum discussion at X.

 

