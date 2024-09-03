Google is testing a new shape and maybe colors for the map pins they use in Google Search and Google Maps. The new shape is less of a pin/diamond shape and more of a circle shape.

I spotted this change via Gagan Ghotra who posted these screenshots of X. This is from the Google Search mobile results page, showing the map embed with the new map pin design.

Old/Current:

New/Test:

I also saw 9to5Google cover these map pin changes.

Earlier, we also covered the Google Maps design update, which is more about road colors and such.

New pins in Maps for Iconic Places are cool 😊 https://t.co/l0VZdnYaR2 pic.twitter.com/sQqlcWzZZx — Gagan Ghotra (@gaganghotra_) September 3, 2024

