Google Chicago Rooftop Yoga

It has been a while since I've seen a recent photo from the Google Chicago office, like almost none since COVID hit. But it looks like the rooftop is back open and these folks are using it for a yoga session.

This photo was shared recently on Instagram where she wrote "Finding the Balance… Back in Chicago 🏙 So happy to be back in the city I love. It’s busy, it’s beautiful and I clearly can’t get enough of the balcony & rooftop views😍"

It doesn't look like Google has been maintaining the grass too much, just compare it to this shot with the grass looking perfect.

This post is part of our daily Search Photo of the Day column, where we find fun and interesting photos related to the search industry and share them with our readers.