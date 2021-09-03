Bing Search Tests "Skip To Web Results" Button

Microsoft Bing is testing a feature to let searchers skip down to the web results, past the ads, past the knowledge panels and direct answers and people also ask boxes and just see those web results. The link is attached to the left side bar of the page and anchors you down to the proper portion of the search results.

Here is a zoomed in screenshot that Frank Sandtmann, a German based SEO consultant, sent me:

Frank told me "maybe they are noticing a shift in user behavior concerning featured snippets? Maybe they are only conducting a test to get some data about how many users might be using such a feature?" Maybe indeed!

Here is a full size screenshot that you can click on to enlarge:

