Daily Search Forum Recap: September 3, 2020

The New Microsoft Advertising Is Rolling Out To All

Last October, Microsoft announced a major redesign for its Microsoft Advertising platform. Ten months later, Microsoft said "the redesign is now rolling out to all advertisers within the next several weeks."

Google announced that within Google Ads it is now much faster and easier to set up your location extensions. You can now set up location extensions faster by selecting your locations from a curated list.

Google's John Mueller said on Twitter "we don't have a concept of toxic domains." It was in a reply about a third-party SEO tool saying some of the links to his site are low quality and maybe toxic. Google said previously most site do not have toxic links.

Google is more often showing the "order pickup" button on some local listings where the restaurant or business offers curbside pickup. Sergey Alakov shared the screen shot below of this in action but Google has been collecting this data for a couple months now.

Google is now showing for some business listings in Google Maps and Local how long the business has been in operation. I don't think I've seen this before and I cannot replicate this on other businesses but John Lavapie posted a screen shot of it on Twitter.

The other day, Google shared on its Instagram account a Google record player in action. It was for Record Store Day, which I think isn't until later but what do I know. Anyway, it is a cool video and

