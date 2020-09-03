Daily Search Forum Recap: September 3, 2020

Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.
Search Engine Roundtable Stories:
- The New Microsoft Advertising Is Rolling Out To All
Last October, Microsoft announced a major redesign for its Microsoft Advertising platform. Ten months later, Microsoft said "the redesign is now rolling out to all advertisers within the next several weeks."
- Google Ads Location Extensions Now Faster
Google announced that within Google Ads it is now much faster and easier to set up your location extensions. You can now set up location extensions faster by selecting your locations from a curated list.
- Google: We Don't Have A Concept Of Toxic Domains
Google's John Mueller said on Twitter "we don't have a concept of toxic domains." It was in a reply about a third-party SEO tool saying some of the links to his site are low quality and maybe toxic. Google said previously most site do not have toxic links.
- Google Local Panels Order Pickup Button
Google is more often showing the "order pickup" button on some local listings where the restaurant or business offers curbside pickup. Sergey Alakov shared the screen shot below of this in action but Google has been collecting this data for a couple months now.
- Google Local Listing Shows 20 Years In Business
Google is now showing for some business listings in Google Maps and Local how long the business has been in operation. I don't think I've seen this before and I cannot replicate this on other businesses but John Lavapie posted a screen shot of it on Twitter.
- A Google Record Player
The other day, Google shared on its Instagram account a Google record player in action. It was for Record Store Day, which I think isn't until later but what do I know. Anyway, it is a cool video and
Other Great Search Forum Threads:
- Falkon Web Browser - a new experience, WebmasterWorld
- I was going outside to pick up the newspaper, I stepped in dog turd. Angry as i was, i sat down to do some work on the recipe site and accidentally noindexed the whole thing, which i discovered too late and no, Gary Illyes on Twitter
- Problem was fixed during the day. If you are still experiencing an issue, let us know by contacting support https://t.co/sD7b5ggW64, Bing Webmaster Team on Twitter
- Well... we had a hiccup earlier today impacting some of our users/sites🤦♂️. We believe we resolve the problem if you see issues let us know., Fabrice Canel on Twitter
- With so many kids learning from home, we’re happy to announce the Microsoft Math Extension in Teams, powered by Bing. Learn more: https://t.co/80sA8z83KS https://t.co/qZyQRnjW4f, Bing on Twitter
Search Engine Land Stories:
- Traditional media suffer as digital ad spend grows in 2020 forecast shows
- Google Ads to limit Search Terms reporting, citing privacy
- LinkedIn lets Page owners view, sort, learn more about their followers
Other Great Search Stories:
Analytics
- Segmenting in Google Analytics, Seer Interactive
Industry & Business
- Feds can’t ask Google for every phone in a 100-meter radius, court says, Ars Technica
- Is There A Google-Free Future For Firefox?, Forbes
Local & Maps
Mobile & Voice
- Google Assistant is rolling out a bare-bones clone of Siri Shortcuts, Android Police
- Google working on letting Assistant access multiple accounts, 9to5Google
SEO
- Creating SEO-Friendly FAQ Pages, Seer Interactive
- What is Keyword Research for SEO?, Seer Interactive
PPC
- Google Ads Removes Search Terms for 28% of Paid Search Budgets, Seer Interactive
- Wasteful Wednesday with Wil Reynolds #14 - Keyword of the Week "Quiz Sites", Seer Interactive
- Become a Celebrated Partner, Microsoft Advertising
Search Features
- Playlists that bring the news home, Google Blog
- Quarantine, but make it fashion, Google Blog
Other Search