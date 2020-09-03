Google: We Don't Have A Concept Of Toxic Domains

Sep 3, 2020 • 7:31 am | comments (4) by twitter | Filed Under Google Search Engine Optimization
Google's John Mueller said on Twitter "we don't have a concept of toxic domains." It was in a reply about a third-party SEO tool saying some of the links to his site are low quality and maybe toxic.

Google said previously most site do not have toxic links. So I guess there is some sort of "concept" around a toxic link but I doubt Google classifies those links internally as toxic.

PageRank by definition gives different weights to links based on the reputation of those links. But could those weights be negative? I doubt it, not since Penguin 4.0.

In any event, sure, I think with manual actions, some links can be "toxic" in terms of hurting a site from ranking. But with Penguin 4.0, Google now algorithmically just ignores bad links to your site.

Here are those tweets:

