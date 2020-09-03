Google Ads Location Extensions Now Faster

Google announced that within Google Ads it is now much faster and easier to set up your location extensions. You can now set up location extensions faster by selecting your locations from a curated list.

You can choose the chain you want to promote to quickly create a location extension. Google will then review to make sure the chain is a good match for your business "using signals like its website domain and country," Google said. Later, you can use location groups to filter for specific locations within that chain. Google's curated location lists allow you to use the same location information that powers Google Maps.

Google said the list is powered off of 22,000 business chains and growing.

