Speaking On Stage In-Person At SMX Munich During COVID

It is so wild to see someone at a conference, speaking on a stage, in front of an audience, during COVID-19. Here is the awesome Izzi Smith, who always gives amazing SEO presentations, prepping to speak on stage, in front of real people, at the hybrid SMX Munich conference that took place this week.

She shared the photo on Twitter and said "SEO Conferences 2020 style. Thanks for having me as a speaker @smxmuenchen. It feels so good being on a physical stage again!"

Here is a photo from the expo area:

I heard everything was very safe and handled professionally.

