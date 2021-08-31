Daily Search Forum Recap: August 31, 2021

Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.
That Google Search Console data is going to be lost forever, Google cannot backfill the data lost in the performance report on August 23rd and 24th. Google has an internal tool to check site quality and more. Google says don't blindly replace your HTML title tags with the titles Google used. Google said content behind paywalls are not simply thin content. Google is testing an expandable carousel for sitelinks or snippets.
Search Engine Roundtable Stories:
- Google Search Console Performance Report Data Lost Completely
Last week, we reported that the performance report in Google Search Console for the dates of August 23rd and 24th had missing data. We were hoping Google would be able to retrieve and backfill the data, but it seems the data is lost forever and will not be backfilled.
- Google Internal Tool To Check Site Quality
Google's John Mueller said a couple of weeks ago that he has internal tools to look at sites or pages and see if a site is low quality. He said this in the August 20th video hangout.
- Google: Don't Blindly Replace Your HTML Title Tags With Google's Titles
So now there are some SEOs asking if it makes sense for you to replace your HTML title tag with the title Google selected to show in the Google search results. John Mueller from Google said no, don't just do that blindly - if it makes things better for your users, sure but don't assume Google's algorithms are right here.
- Google: Content Behind Paywalls Is Not Automatically Thin Content
Google's John Mueller said that just because some content might be behind a paywall, it doesn't mean Google sees that content as thin content. Google allows content paywalls and will show them as much as it shows content not behind paywalls. So no, Google does not automatically treat paywalled content as thin content.
- Google Tests Expandable Search Snippet Carousels
For the past couple of weeks, people have been showing me a feature in Google search that shows expandable snippets in a carousel format. Kind of like expandable sitelinks of some sorts. I thought I saw this before, but it was actually something Bing launched a few months ago, not something Google was testing.
- Stan The Google Dinosaur Gets A Kiss
I've posted tons of photos of Stan, the Google dinosaur over the years. I've never seen a photo of Stan getting a kiss before. Megan, who does this super cool thing of trying something new each day,
Other Great Search Threads:
- Regarding queries leading to other countries: I'd love to see more examples of common queries where local content is the "right" result. Your first one imo is o, John Mueller on Twitter
- Search Console Only Recognizing 1 Sitemap in Sitemap Index : TechSEO, Reddit
- 25 years ago today grad students Sergey Brin & Larry Page set up a search engine that they called "BackRub". BackRub in 1996: 75 million indexed URLs Google in 2021: more than 130 trillion URLs https://t.co/dZoFTSF7Gl #GoogleHi, MIT CSAIL on Twitter
- Autogenerated content has been around for a long time. We mention it in our webmaster guidelines too. I'd consider these as tools, not as replacements for authors. Is using a CMS cheating vs m, John Mueller on Twitter
- Have you noticed that the reviews from OTAs have been excluded from hotels' Reviews information on Google?, Nevena Ivanova on Twitter
- Some sites do weird things with the dates / timestamps they give on provide (on purpose or accidentally), and sometimes we just have trouble understanding them. Sometimes there's also an unmentione, John Mueller on Twitter
- Sure - verify & remove is the fastest. Then remove the robots.txt disallow and let the noindex get seen. Or better: use server-side authentication / IP-allow-listing for the whole dev/staging serve, John Mueller on Twitter
Feedback:
