Google Analytics Building Stairs Sign Looks Like The Google Analytics Logo?

Louis Gray, who is currently a Google Analytics Advocate at Google, posted a photo the other day of the staircase sign in the Google building where the Google Analytics team is based.

He said "Little known fact. The icon for Stairs in the Google Analytics building looks just like the Google Analytics logo."

I love the reply from Google Analytics on Twitter:

OK. Even for you, this is a stretch. — Google Analytics (@googleanalytics) August 26, 2021

This post is part of our daily Search Photo of the Day column, where we find fun and interesting photos related to the search industry and share them with our readers.