Daily Search Forum Recap: August 30, 2022

Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.
Did Google end up removing the review-gating policy from Google Maps? Microsoft Advertising extended its RSA deadline for another five months. Google is promoting Search Console Insights in the account menu. Google is asking some Local Guides for reviews by attribute. Google local business structured data does not support additionalType.
Search Engine Roundtable Stories:
- Did Google Remove The Maps Review-Gating Policy?
Chris Silver Smith noticed how Google has updated its Google Maps contributed content policy and removed a line that prohibited review-gating. The line that was removed was "don't discourage or prohibit negative reviews or selectively solicit positive reviews from customers."
- Google Promotes Search Console Insights In Some Google Accounts
Molly Youngblood posted some screenshots on Twitter showing how Google is pushing her to check out Google Search Console Insights with a little banner that reads "New: Get insights about your site content." When she clicks on her account icon, it brings up a "Search Console Insights" button with a "new" label next to it.
- Microsoft Advertising RSAs Deadline Extended Again, This Time TO February 2023
Microsoft Advertising has extended the deadline to move from Expanded Text Ads to Responsive Search Ads once again. Instead of it being August 29, 2022, Microsoft is now pushing the deadline off to February 1st, 2023. This is another five months!
- Sub-Reviews: Google Local Reviews By Category & Attribute
Google is asking some Google Local Guides to leave sub-reviews about a single business listing. So Google might ask the local guide about the restrooms in the restaurant or the if the place is dog friendly.
- Google Local Business Structured Data Doesn't Support additionalType; Instead Use An Array
Google has clarified on its Local Business structured data help documentation that when you want to specify multiple types in Local Business structured data, specify them in an array and do not use additionalType, which isn't supported.
- Massive Google Sign At Pier 57 Building
Here is a photo from the new Pier 57 Google building but inside of it where you can see a massive Google sign. This was shared on Instagram by David Yip who wrote...
Other Great Search Threads:
- In general, we recommend URL parameters (?key=value) for things like this, since they're easier to crawl. Philosophically, I see it as "is this a new section, or an attribute, John Mueller on Twitter
- rel="noopener" this kind of attribute in backlinks are they do follow links or they are no follow link? or it is different?, Reddit
- These decisions are rarely about usage -- they're more about usefulness., John Mueller on Twitter
- I generally don't confirm all ranking signals, sorry., John Mueller on Twitter
- In this episode of Ecommerce Essentials, we give 6 tips to help you improve your #ecommerce websites presence in Search results. Discover best practices for product indexing, minimizing availability lag and more. Wa, Google Search Central on Twitter
Feedback:
