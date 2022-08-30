Daily Search Forum Recap: August 30, 2022

Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.

Did Google end up removing the review-gating policy from Google Maps? Microsoft Advertising extended its RSA deadline for another five months. Google is promoting Search Console Insights in the account menu. Google is asking some Local Guides for reviews by attribute. Google local business structured data does not support additionalType.

