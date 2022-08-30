Google Promotes Search Console Insights In Some Google Accounts

Molly Youngblood posted some screenshots on Twitter showing how Google is pushing her to check out Google Search Console Insights with a little banner that reads "New: Get insights about your site content." When she clicks on her account icon, it brings up a "Search Console Insights" button with a "new" label next to it.

Here is the screenshot showing that new banner (click to enlarge):

Here is a screenshot of what happens after you click on it:

It is nice to see the Google Search Console team push this feature.

