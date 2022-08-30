Google Promotes Search Console Insights In Some Google Accounts

Aug 30, 2022 • 7:41 am | comments (0) by twitter | Filed Under Google Search Engine Optimization
Prev Story Next story
Share This
 

Molly Youngblood posted some screenshots on Twitter showing how Google is pushing her to check out Google Search Console Insights with a little banner that reads "New: Get insights about your site content." When she clicks on her account icon, it brings up a "Search Console Insights" button with a "new" label next to it.

Here is the screenshot showing that new banner (click to enlarge):

click for full size

Here is a screenshot of what happens after you click on it:

It is nice to see the Google Search Console team push this feature.

Forum discussion at Twitter.

Previous story: Microsoft Advertising RSAs Deadline Extended Again, This Time TO February 2023
 
blog comments powered by Disqus