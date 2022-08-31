Yahoo! Sunnyvale Campus Is A Ghost Town With Imprint Of Old Sign Removed From Building

Louis Gray stopped by the Yahoo! campus in Sunnyvale, California the other day and it is so sad to see it in this state. This was a thriving Internet company and now it is a ghost town, as he put it.

You can see the imprint of the Yahoo! signage removed from the building. Here are more photos from Louis.

The once active courtyard that served as a go between from cafeteria to various buildings, is empty. The grass is faded. pic.twitter.com/3nKPUE4Z6V — Louis Gray (@louisgray) August 17, 2022

A marker that time has ceased is presented no more clearly than this off the shelf STAPLES clock on the side of one building. It claims 6:36 all day. It was one p.m. pic.twitter.com/OksRu8kIT2 — Louis Gray (@louisgray) August 17, 2022

What a quiet drag on a cloudy Silicon Valley afternoon. Construction bustles everywhere around, but not here. pic.twitter.com/YyAts95lHP — Louis Gray (@louisgray) August 17, 2022

