Yahoo! Sunnyvale Campus Is A Ghost Town With Imprint Of Old Sign Removed From Building

Aug 31, 2022
Yahoo! Sunnyvale Campus Is A Ghost Town

Louis Gray stopped by the Yahoo! campus in Sunnyvale, California the other day and it is so sad to see it in this state. This was a thriving Internet company and now it is a ghost town, as he put it.

You can see the imprint of the Yahoo! signage removed from the building. Here are more photos from Louis.

This post is part of our daily Search Photo of the Day column, where we find fun and interesting photos related to the search industry and share them with our readers.

