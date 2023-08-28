Daily Search Forum Recap: August 28, 2023

Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.
The Google August 2023 core update seemed to cause some big movement on some sites around Friday, August 25th, a few days after it launched. Google Search Console is testing news showcase reporting. Google SGE local results get more link carousels. Google said the location of words in the URL does not matter for SEO. Google is testing clickable links in the search result descriptions. Plus we have a new vlog with Jamie Reedy and Jordan Mazza.
Search Engine Roundtable Stories:
- Google August 2023 Core Update Hit Hard Around August 25th For Some Sites
As you know, Google released its first core update in over five months, the Google August 2023 core update, on August 22nd at around 1:30 pm ET. Since then, I've been tracking the volatility and the chatter from within the SEO community to see how widespread, extensive, and impactful this update has been.
- Screenshots Of Google Search Console News Showcase Filters & Reports
A while ago we reported that Google Search Console will gain specific reports for Google News Showcase and it now seems Google is testing this in the wild. Clara Soteras shared some screenshots of these reports on Twitter and she shared an email and additional screenshots with me directly that I can post here.
- Google Search Generative Experience Local Results Gain More Link Cards
The new Google Search Generative Experience now shows more links and link cards in the local results interface for some users. The link cards show below the listing and also at the top right of the map interface in the SGE interface on both desktop and mobile.
- Google: Word Location In URLs Does Not Matter For SEO
Google's John Mueller was asked if it matters SEO-wise or search ranking-wise if you place /services/ before /location/ in your URL structure or the other way. John said when it comes to SEO, it really does not matter.
- Google Tests Clickable Links Within The Search Result Description
Google seems to be testing clickable links within a search result description area. I am not sure if this is a bug or a feature but I was able to replicate this myself.
- Vlog #238: Jamie Reedy and Jordan Mazza On E-Commerce SEO
Jamie Reedy and Jordan Mazza from Amsive Digital stopped by to chat about SEO and all things search...
- Bing Logo In Beach Sand From Flip Flops
Michael Schechter, a VP at Microsoft Bing, posted a photo of him at the beach, well not him... He posted a photo of the sand where you can see the Bing logo imprinted in the sand because of his specia
