Daily Search Forum Recap: August 28, 2023

Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.

The Google August 2023 core update seemed to cause some big movement on some sites around Friday, August 25th, a few days after it launched. Google Search Console is testing news showcase reporting. Google SGE local results get more link carousels. Google said the location of words in the URL does not matter for SEO. Google is testing clickable links in the search result descriptions. Plus we have a new vlog with Jamie Reedy and Jordan Mazza.

