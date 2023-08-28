Bing Logo In Beach Sand From Flip Flops

Michael Schechter, a VP at Microsoft Bing, posted a photo of him at the beach, well not him... He posted a photo of the sand where you can see the Bing logo imprinted in the sand because of his special Bing flip flops.

Now that is hot!

He posted this on Twitter and wrote, "Does your AI product growth strategy include bespoke flip-flops that imprint your brand’s logo when you walk on the beach? If not, I regret to inform you that you’re ngmi."

