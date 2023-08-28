Vlog #238: Jamie Reedy and Jordan Mazza On E-Commerce SEO

Jamie Reedy and Jordan Mazza from Amsive Digital stopped by to chat about SEO and all things search. Jamie is a Senior SEO Specialist and Jordan is an SEO and Communications Specialist at the company, Jordan used to be a TV news reporter (the guys you see on TV reporting on hurricanes and other events).

We spoke about how they both got into SEO and what they do in SEO today while at Amsive Digital.

E-Commerce SEO:

We then dove into e-commerce SEO. Jamie explained a lot of the strategy is around making sure your products show up where people are searching for them. This comes across both technical SEO and also Merchant Center and other methods. We then touched on social ads and social commerce, which I downplayed a bit. The Google search results interface has changed a lot over the past few years around e-commerce, between the filters, carousels, and other search features - and these are opportunities. Jamie said how these experiences help improve the users' affinity with the brand.

Jamie then spoke about the usability site of e-commerce, not just the user interface but the reviews on those products on the page.

You can learn more about Jamie Reedy on LinkedIn and Jordan Mazza on LinkedIn or on Twitter @JordanMazzaTV.

