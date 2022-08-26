Google Says Cloaking Affiliate Links Does Not Gain You Anything

Google's John Mueller was asked about the pros and cons of cloaking affiliate links. John responded on Twitter saying, "I don't think you gain anything by cloaking the affiliate links, it just adds complexity. You can use a DB-driven setup without cloaking too."
The question was "as an affiliate, I've used cloaking to manage the thousands of ad link locations around my site (not hide them), I only have to update 1 link in my database if a partner's endpoint changes."
The response was interesting as well:
Recently someone asked about swapping out affiliate links to try to see improvements after the product reviews update, to which John responded to as well.
