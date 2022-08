Bing Tests People Also Ask In Carousel UX

Microsoft Bing is testing a carousel format and user experience for the people also ask. Normally we will the people also ask in a list view, but the carousel test gives you the question and answer immediately.

Here is the carousel format for the people also ask as spotted by Frank Sandtmann, a Germany-based SEO:

Here is the normal list view:

I do like the carousel format a bit, don't you?

Forum discussion at Twitter.